7,456 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Bought by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,456 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $188.04.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $212.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business's fifty day moving average price is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.94. The stock has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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