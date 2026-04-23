745,988 Shares in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 745,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,362,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of AvePoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 698.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,356 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvePoint by 6,111.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVPT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of AvePoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AvePoint from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on AvePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.11.

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AvePoint Trading Down 6.3%

AVPT stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 123,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,040. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.20.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.94 million. AvePoint had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc NASDAQ: AVPT is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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