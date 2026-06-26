74,704 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,704 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $7,349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,794,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,092,627 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,183,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,142,759 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,692,290,000 after purchasing an additional 856,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,703,291,000 after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,370,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,824 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here