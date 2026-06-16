756,481 Shares in KBR, Inc. $KBR Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 756,481 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $30,411,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.60% of KBR as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KBR by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,748,597 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $110,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,611.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,327 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $93,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,785,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,038,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2,188.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 691,634 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 661,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thaer Lewis Von bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $92,310.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $318,715.66. This represents a 40.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $125,760.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 54,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,826.88. This trade represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

KBR Trading Down 3.1%

KBR stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company's revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. KBR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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