759,221 Shares in Sony Corporation $SONY Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 759,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,716,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its stake in Sony by 1.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 42,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company's stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 81.7% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sony Trading Up 1.6%

Sony stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $30.34. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of -105.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.43 billion. Sony had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.Sony's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $32.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hiroki Totoki sold 225,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $4,729,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,641,715. The trade was a 56.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,047,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,938.62. This trade represents a 64.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 771,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,866,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SONY

Key Sony News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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