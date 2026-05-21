7,665 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA Acquired by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,665 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.2% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reissued a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $498.59 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $480.50 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $502.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.11. The firm has a market cap of $440.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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