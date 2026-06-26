774,144 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 774,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,487,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned 1.27% of Phreesia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,712 shares of the company's stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company's stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,449 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yvonne Hui sold 10,063 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $91,372.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $235,998.28. This trade represents a 27.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David Linetsky sold 8,332 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $67,239.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 224,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,808,131.92. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,381 shares of company stock valued at $343,758. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Phreesia Stock Down 4.8%

PHR opened at $9.12 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $564.02 million, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $130.08 million. Phreesia had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phreesia from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Phreesia from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.65.

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Key Headlines Impacting Phreesia

Here are the key news stories impacting Phreesia this week:

Positive Sentiment: At Phreesia’s annual meeting, shareholders reportedly backed the company’s leadership and governance, a sign of internal support despite the ongoing legal headlines.

At Phreesia’s annual meeting, shareholders reportedly backed the company’s leadership and governance, a sign of internal support despite the ongoing legal headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage was noted as a “Hold,” which suggests Wall Street is not seeing a strong near-term catalyst either way.

Brokerage coverage was noted as a “Hold,” which suggests Wall Street is not seeing a strong near-term catalyst either way. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated class action claims against Phreesia and urged investors to join the lawsuit or seek lead-plaintiff status, keeping legal risk front and center for the stock.

Several law firms reiterated class action claims against Phreesia and urged investors to join the lawsuit or seek lead-plaintiff status, keeping legal risk front and center for the stock. Negative Sentiment: The repeated notices focus attention on alleged securities-law violations during the class period, which may continue to pressure investor confidence until the case progresses.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc NYSE: PHR is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Free Report).

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