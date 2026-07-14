780,099 Shares in Cohu, Inc. $COHU Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 780,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $23,887,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.65% of Cohu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cohu alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth about $243,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,361,164 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $101,484,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cohu by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,918,424 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,530 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,174,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.14 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 10,257 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $479,719.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,343.06. The trade was a 74.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 10,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $460,026.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,399.20. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,016. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Cohu and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cohu from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised Cohu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COHU

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cohu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cohu wasn't on the list.

While Cohu currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here