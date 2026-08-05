78,358 Shares in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. $CTO Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of CTO Realty Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,166,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,287,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 289,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth $1,652,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 1.3%

CTO opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $816.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.60. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 32.63%.The company had revenue of $43.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.31 million. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. CTO Realty Growth's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. JonesTrading raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $24.67.

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About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

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