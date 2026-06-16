7,962 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Acquired by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,962 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 397 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Get STRL alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $866.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $683.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.83 and a 1 year high of $1,005.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sterling Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sterling Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here