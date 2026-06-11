7,971 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Bought by Sharpepoint LLC

Sharpepoint LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,971 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Tesla makes up 2.1% of Sharpepoint LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $38,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 33,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Piper Sandler and JPMorgan turned more bullish on Tesla, citing stronger-than-expected potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and “physical AI,” with some raising price targets sharply. Article Title

Analysts at Piper Sandler and JPMorgan turned more bullish on Tesla, citing stronger-than-expected potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and “physical AI,” with some raising price targets sharply. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said Tesla’s Full Self-Driving narrative is gaining credibility, including Dutch safety data showing far fewer crashes and news that Belgium approved FSD software use. Article Title

Multiple reports said Tesla’s Full Self-Driving narrative is gaining credibility, including Dutch safety data showing far fewer crashes and news that Belgium approved FSD software use. Positive Sentiment: Tesla also received support from reports of continued robotaxi rollout in Austin and renewed optimism around Optimus and other AI-driven projects, reinforcing the view that the stock’s upside may come more from software and autonomy than car sales alone. Article Title

Tesla also received support from reports of continued robotaxi rollout in Austin and renewed optimism around Optimus and other AI-driven projects, reinforcing the view that the stock’s upside may come more from software and autonomy than car sales alone. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s China sales reportedly rebounded in May, with retail deliveries up 22.5% year over year and exports from Shanghai improving, easing some demand concerns. Article Title

Tesla’s China sales reportedly rebounded in May, with retail deliveries up 22.5% year over year and exports from Shanghai improving, easing some demand concerns. Neutral Sentiment: There was also chatter around a possible SpaceX IPO and broader Elon Musk ecosystem speculation, which has boosted sentiment at times but remains largely a narrative-driven factor rather than a direct Tesla operating update. Article Title

There was also chatter around a possible SpaceX IPO and broader Elon Musk ecosystem speculation, which has boosted sentiment at times but remains largely a narrative-driven factor rather than a direct Tesla operating update. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding on vested awards, which is routine insider activity and not necessarily a negative fundamental signal. Article Title

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding on vested awards, which is routine insider activity and not necessarily a negative fundamental signal. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness tied to Middle East tensions, inflation worries, and a tech selloff pressured Tesla along with other high-multiple growth stocks. Article Title

Broader market weakness tied to Middle East tensions, inflation worries, and a tech selloff pressured Tesla along with other high-multiple growth stocks. Negative Sentiment: Competition remains intense, with BYD accelerating charger and product investments and Rivian launching lower-priced EVs, keeping pressure on Tesla’s pricing and market share outlook. Article Title

Competition remains intense, with BYD accelerating charger and product investments and Rivian launching lower-priced EVs, keeping pressure on Tesla’s pricing and market share outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors also remain cautious about Tesla’s premium valuation and repeated headlines around Musk’s SpaceX plans and merger speculation, which can distract from near-term execution and add volatility. Article Title

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $381.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.29 and a 200-day moving average of $416.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.77 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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