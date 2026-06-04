797,129 Shares in Nordson Corporation $NDSN Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 797,129 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $191,654,000. Norges Bank owned 1.43% of Nordson as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Nordson Stock Up 0.6%

NDSN opened at $289.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $207.08 and a 52 week high of $305.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,960. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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