7G Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,000 Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

7G Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000. Shift4 Payments comprises 2.7% of 7G Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 7G Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 3,487 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 4,565 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 193,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $7,847,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,787,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,677,920.30. This trade represents a 12.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shift4 Payments

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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