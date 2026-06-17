80,000 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Acquired by Militia Capital Partners LP

Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in NU by 14,810.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in NU by 5,448.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Stock Up 2.5%

NU stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NU

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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