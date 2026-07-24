805,100 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 805,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,957,000. Xcel Energy makes up 1.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.13% of Xcel Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 365.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.65.

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Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.7%

XEL opened at $80.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.14%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Xcel Energy's payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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