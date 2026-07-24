81,884 Shares in Laureate Education $LAUR Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Capula Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 48.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 3.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 98,173 shares of the company's stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 407,255 shares of the company's stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 27,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 179.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,912 shares of the company's stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 105,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company's stock.

Laureate Education Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.40. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.06 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAUR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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