8,200 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $654.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $628.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $512.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. The company's fifty day moving average is $608.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.07. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here