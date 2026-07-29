8,206 Shares in F5, Inc. $FFIV Bought by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,206 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 963.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in F5 by 113.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $403.46 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $435.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.76.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.73. F5 had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 21.95%.The business had revenue of $865.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

F5 News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q3 results: F5 reported adjusted EPS of $4.73, well above the roughly $4.00 consensus, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $865.1 million versus expectations of $834.6 million. Product revenue grew 19%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit product growth. F5 Reports Third Quarter Results with 19% Product Revenue Growth

F5 reported adjusted EPS of $4.73, well above the roughly $4.00 consensus, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $865.1 million versus expectations of $834.6 million. Product revenue grew 19%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit product growth. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: F5 forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $4.14-$4.26 and revenue of $870 million-$890 million, above analyst estimates of $3.95 EPS and $858 million revenue. Full-year fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $17.21-$17.33 also exceeded the prior consensus estimate of $15.75. F5 raises annual revenue growth forecast again on strong cybersecurity demand

F5 forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $4.14-$4.26 and revenue of $870 million-$890 million, above analyst estimates of $3.95 EPS and $858 million revenue. Full-year fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $17.21-$17.33 also exceeded the prior consensus estimate of $15.75. Positive Sentiment: Demand trends remain favorable: Management cited strong cybersecurity demand, hybrid multicloud adoption, application-security growth and increasing AI-related network requirements. The performance prompted some analysts to raise estimates. F5's Systems revenue surges during Q3

Management cited strong cybersecurity demand, hybrid multicloud adoption, application-security growth and increasing AI-related network requirements. The performance prompted some analysts to raise estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed: JPMorgan raised its price target to $515 and maintained an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target to $415 but kept an equal-weight rating. Barclays lifted its target to $397 but also retained an equal-weight rating. Analysts increase forecasts on F5

JPMorgan raised its price target to $515 and maintained an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target to $415 but kept an equal-weight rating. Barclays lifted its target to $397 but also retained an equal-weight rating. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and margin concerns may limit enthusiasm: A recent analysis highlighted a cautious margin outlook despite AI and hybrid-cloud tailwinds, while the reported average analyst price target of $382.67 remains below the stock’s recent trading level. FFIV Q2 deep dive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Zacks Research upgraded F5 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on F5 from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $461.00 target price (up from $423.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $408.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F5

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total value of $1,276,346.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 146,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,474.80. This trade represents a 14.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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