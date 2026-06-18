82,400 Shares in IDEX Corporation $IEX Acquired by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $14,662,000. IDEX makes up 0.7% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.11% of IDEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on IEX

IDEX Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE IEX opened at $223.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $227.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average of $198.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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