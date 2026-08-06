8,271 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,165,286,000 after acquiring an additional 163,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,655,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,712,949,000 after purchasing an additional 718,245 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239,953 shares of the company's stock worth $2,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 280,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock worth $1,916,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,220 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $927,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 23,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total value of $3,584,440.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,652.19. This trade represents a 60.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,026 shares of company stock worth $16,368,781. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.1%

JCI opened at $153.83 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $143.20 and its 200-day moving average is $138.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $157.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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