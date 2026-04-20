8,300 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Bought by Silphium Asset Management Ltd

Silphium Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 12.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 467.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Teradyne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $380.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.24 and a 52 week high of $381.47.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here