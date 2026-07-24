8,324 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,324 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 370,225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $61,457,000 after buying an additional 183,422 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 139,245 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $23,115,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $89,430.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,690. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total value of $483,252.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $981,331.05. The trade was a 33.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,115,864. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.25. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.82 and a 12-month high of $200.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Texas Roadhouse's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $194.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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