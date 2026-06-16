83,791 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Acquired by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,791 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $20,592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

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