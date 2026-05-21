8,387 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,387 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,234,000 after buying an additional 211,040 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $280,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE IBM opened at $224.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $238.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here