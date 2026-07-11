83,897 Shares in eBay Inc. $EBAY Purchased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,897 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $7,636,000. eBay makes up about 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay was added to several Russell growth indexes, including the Russell Midcap Growth and Russell 1000 Growth benchmarks, which could boost institutional ownership and index-driven demand for the shares. eBay joins Russell Growth Indexes

eBay was added to several Russell growth indexes, including the Russell Midcap Growth and Russell 1000 Growth benchmarks, which could boost institutional ownership and index-driven demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains focused on eBay’s expansion of live shopping and AI-driven recommerce initiatives, including eBay Live and its investment in Fleek, which reinforce the company’s growth strategy. eBay expanding live shopping and investing in AI resale startup

Investor enthusiasm remains focused on eBay’s expansion of live shopping and AI-driven recommerce initiatives, including eBay Live and its investment in Fleek, which reinforce the company’s growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are generally constructive into the report, with recent coverage highlighting eBay’s improving fundamentals and a favorable setup heading into Q2 earnings. Earnings Preview: What To Expect From eBay’s Report

Analysts are generally constructive into the report, with recent coverage highlighting eBay’s improving fundamentals and a favorable setup heading into Q2 earnings. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jamie Iannone sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is usually viewed as routine and not a strong signal about the company’s outlook. Jamie Iannone sells shares of eBay stock

CEO Jamie Iannone sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is usually viewed as routine and not a strong signal about the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: eBay’s addition to short-interest data did not show meaningful bearish pressure, with reported short interest effectively unchanged at zero shares.

eBay’s addition to short-interest data did not show meaningful bearish pressure, with reported short interest effectively unchanged at zero shares. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo slightly raised its price target on eBay but kept an equal-weight rating, suggesting a more cautious stance than the bullish headlines imply.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $1,217,544.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,707,556.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,094,600.60. This trade represents a 28.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 88,125 shares of company stock worth $9,963,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $96.00 price objective on eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $117.20 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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