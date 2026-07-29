8,497 Shares in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 102,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 644.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 316,109 shares of the company's stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 273,663 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the company's stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,330,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $152.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $180.49. The stock's 50 day moving average is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average is $148.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.79 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Wall Street Zen cut Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSK

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oshkosh

Here are the key news stories impacting Oshkosh this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Oshkosh reported adjusted earnings of $2.87 per share, ahead of the $2.61 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 6.7% year over year to $2.92 billion, surpassing the $2.79 billion forecast. Oshkosh Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Oshkosh reported adjusted earnings of $2.87 per share, ahead of the $2.61 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 6.7% year over year to $2.92 billion, surpassing the $2.79 billion forecast. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was modestly above analyst expectations. Management maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $11.00, versus consensus of $10.97, and forecast revenue of $11.2 billion, above the $11.0 billion consensus. Oshkosh Corporation Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

Management maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $11.00, versus consensus of $10.97, and forecast revenue of $11.2 billion, above the $11.0 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Oshkosh declared a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share. The dividend equates to $2.28 annually and a yield of approximately 1.5%, with payment scheduled for August 27 to shareholders of record on August 13. Oshkosh Declares $0.57 Dividend

The dividend equates to $2.28 annually and a yield of approximately 1.5%, with payment scheduled for August 27 to shareholders of record on August 13. Negative Sentiment: Profitability weakened year over year. Adjusted EPS fell from $3.41 to $2.87, while GAAP net income declined to $183.2 million from $204.8 million. The earnings decline may be outweighing the revenue growth and guidance beat in the near term. Oshkosh Q2 Key Metrics

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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