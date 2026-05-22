8,500 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Purchased by Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P

Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE BABA opened at $131.45 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.00. The firm has a market cap of $315.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 15.60%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Freedom Capital upgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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