8,549 Shares in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,549 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Qnity Electronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,004 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,583 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Qnity Electronics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Qnity Electronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qnity Electronics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Qnity Electronics Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:Q opened at $140.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion and a PE ratio of 48.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.51. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $177.28.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 11.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.78.

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Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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