8,568 Shares in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Purchased by PeakShares LLC

PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,568 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 42,680 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,530 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 24,497 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,309,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $123.84 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's payout ratio is 65.24%.

Duke Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore increased their price target on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.07.

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Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

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