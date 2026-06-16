8,596 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,596 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ITW opened at $262.34 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $258.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.82 and a 1-year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $271.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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