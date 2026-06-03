86,219 Shares in Black Hills Corporation $BKH Acquired by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,219 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,985,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.12% of Black Hills as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,208 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,918 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.49 and a 1-year high of $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.19 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 12.61%.Black Hills's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Black Hills's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Black Hills from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Black Hills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKH

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In related news, Director Robert P. Otto sold 4,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $304,969.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,958.92. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

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