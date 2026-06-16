8,637 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Acquired by 71 West Capital Partners

71 West Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.0%

JNJ stock opened at $236.06 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $568.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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