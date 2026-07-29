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8,644 Shares in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) $DJCO Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Principal Financial Group bought 8,644 shares of Daily Journal, valued at approximately $4.17 million, giving it a 0.63% stake. Institutional investors collectively own 51.23% of the company.
  • Daily Journal shares opened at $591.65, with a market capitalization of $815.29 million and a one-year trading range of $348.63 to $674.75. The company recently reported quarterly revenue of $22.72 million and a loss of $25.14 per share.
  • Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock from “hold (c-)” to “hold (c),” while the broader analyst consensus remains Hold.
  • Interested in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)? Here are five stocks we like better.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,010,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,819 shares of the company's stock worth $32,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 65,564 shares of the company's stock worth $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,327 shares of the company's stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company's stock worth $14,758,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on DJCO

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Price Performance

Shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) stock opened at $591.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $815.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a current ratio of 15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $550.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.73. Daily Journal Corp. has a one year low of $348.63 and a one year high of $674.75.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($25.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 3.79%.

About Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)

(Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation NASDAQ: DJCO is a diversified media and technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company operates in two primary segments: legal publishing and software solutions. Its publishing arm produces the Los Angeles Daily Journal and the San Francisco Daily Journal, which provide daily coverage of legal news, court decisions, opinion pieces and public notices to attorneys, judges and legal professionals across California.

In addition to its flagship newspapers, Daily Journal Corp.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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