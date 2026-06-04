86,850 Shares in NIKE, Inc. $NKE Acquired by Platform Wealth Management LLC

Platform Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,850 shares of the footwear maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000. NIKE comprises approximately 1.5% of Platform Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in NIKE by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's payout ratio is 108.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised NIKE from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Williams Trading decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,893.48. This trade represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 23,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

More NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Negative Sentiment: NIKE was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell,” reinforcing bearish sentiment around the stock. Tickerreport.com

NIKE was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell,” reinforcing bearish sentiment around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Technical weakness remains a concern after NIKE slipped below its 50-day moving average, with analysts pointing to inventory cleanup, weak sportswear trends, and China-related pressure on sales and margins. Zacks.com

Technical weakness remains a concern after NIKE slipped below its 50-day moving average, with analysts pointing to inventory cleanup, weak sportswear trends, and China-related pressure on sales and margins. Negative Sentiment: A DCF analysis valued NIKE well below its market price, suggesting the shares could still be overvalued if earnings growth does not reaccelerate. GuruFocus

A DCF analysis valued NIKE well below its market price, suggesting the shares could still be overvalued if earnings growth does not reaccelerate. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage noted that NIKE’s stock declined while the broader market improved, highlighting continuing investor skepticism about the turnaround story. Yahoo Finance

Recent coverage noted that NIKE’s stock declined while the broader market improved, highlighting continuing investor skepticism about the turnaround story. Neutral Sentiment: NIKE is expanding its use of AI and launched an internal AI learning platform for employees, but management also warned that productivity gains may take time and could be overstated in the near term. Yahoo Finance

NIKE is expanding its use of AI and launched an internal AI learning platform for employees, but management also warned that productivity gains may take time and could be overstated in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary continues to emphasize NIKE’s strong brand appeal and long-term consumer loyalty, which could help support a future rebound if execution improves. 247WallSt

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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