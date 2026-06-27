86,862 Shares in onsemi $ON Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,378,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of onsemi by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on onsemi from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report).

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