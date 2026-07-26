8,754 Shares in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Purchased by Envision Financial Transparency LLC

Envision Financial Transparency LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,754 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Envision Financial Transparency LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,625,063,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,932,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,925,119,000 after buying an additional 2,465,410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,062,497 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $368,541,000 after buying an additional 2,357,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 17,312.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,183,864 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $370,514,000 after buying an additional 2,171,322 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.25.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.45.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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