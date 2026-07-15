88,000 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Purchased by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Get Zeta Global alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,051,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,717 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,976,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 794.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,350 shares of the company's stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 95,350 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 192,763 shares of the company's stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 108,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Zeta Global by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,407,047 shares of the company's stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 678,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Zeta Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.33.

View Our Latest Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company's fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -204.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $149,175.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,461.50. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.74% of the company's stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zeta Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zeta Global wasn't on the list.

While Zeta Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here