88,076 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Bought by Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $35,023,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $11,389,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 979.5% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,185,846,000 after acquiring an additional 268,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 23,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total value of $528,193.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,297.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 21,255 shares of company stock worth $6,930,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $297.45 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $284.19 and a one year high of $495.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 0.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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