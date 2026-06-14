88,444 Shares in Dollar General Corporation $DG Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,743,000. Dollar General makes up about 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.5%

Dollar General stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's payout ratio is 33.38%.

Dollar General News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised longer-term earnings estimates for Dollar General, signaling improved profit expectations and supporting the stock’s outlook.

Multiple analysts raised longer-term earnings estimates for Dollar General, signaling improved profit expectations and supporting the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $165 price target, reflecting a constructive view on the shares.

Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $165 price target, reflecting a constructive view on the shares. Positive Sentiment: Coverage emphasized Dollar General’s appeal as a defensive retailer as consumers trade down amid inflation and economic uncertainty. Article Title

Coverage emphasized Dollar General’s appeal as a defensive retailer as consumers trade down amid inflation and economic uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary says the stock is trying to stage a short-term turnaround after finding support near the $100 level, but the broader technical picture is still weak. Article Title

Technical commentary says the stock is trying to stage a short-term turnaround after finding support near the $100 level, but the broader technical picture is still weak. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General announced officer appointments and a charitable donation to the American Red Cross, which are positive corporate updates but likely limited near-term stock impact. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $136.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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