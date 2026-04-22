8,897 Shares in ITT Inc. $ITT Acquired by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,897 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Get ITT alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,028,284.26. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ITT from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Trading Up 0.5%

ITT stock opened at $219.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $224.12. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $198.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 12.39%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ITT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ITT's payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ITT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ITT wasn't on the list.

While ITT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here