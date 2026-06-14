8,908 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Acquired by Blue Jean Financial LLC

Blue Jean Financial LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. TKO Group makes up about 1.5% of Blue Jean Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $203.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.59. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.29 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The company's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total value of $1,770,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $16,943,689. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro purchased 10,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,835.35. Following the purchase, the insider owned 129,207 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,755.35. This represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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