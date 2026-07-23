90,902 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Bought by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Affirm comprises about 0.9% of Militia Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Affirm by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,501,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,433,000 after purchasing an additional 329,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,847,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,849,378,000 after purchasing an additional 428,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Linford sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $8,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,439.36. This trade represents a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,940. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 11.01% of the company's stock.

Affirm Stock Down 1.1%

AFRM opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.27 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.63%.Affirm's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Affirm from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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