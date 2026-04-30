9,108 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,108 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $24,174,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $5,343,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,868,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Darron K. Ash bought 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $256.62 per share, with a total value of $76,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,155 shares in the company, valued at $296,396.10. This represents a 35.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,707.42. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,173 shares of company stock worth $905,981. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $328.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW

CSW Industrials Trading Down 1.8%

CSW opened at $286.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $278.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.03. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $230.45 and a one year high of $338.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $232.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.36 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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