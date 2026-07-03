9,200 Shares in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in ARM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ARM by 6.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ARM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on ARM from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.83.

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ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $315.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 3.76. The stock's 50-day moving average is $305.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.00. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $452.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ARM news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. This represents a 48.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,231,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 174,232 shares in the company, valued at $39,470,517.28. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,205 shares of company stock valued at $57,741,572.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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