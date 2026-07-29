92,000 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 92,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,083,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Astera Labs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after buying an additional 84,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,684,000 after acquiring an additional 760,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock worth $403,598,000 after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock worth $321,855,000 after purchasing an additional 393,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,818,000 after buying an additional 480,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total transaction of $3,892,104.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 286,863 shares in the company, valued at $131,492,261.94. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $3,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,882,106.96. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.00.

View Our Latest Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $260.23 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.89 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 175.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.59.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here