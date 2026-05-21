922 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 922 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $1,834.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $452.04 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,629.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,281.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,779.78, for a total transaction of $889,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,340. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,024 shares of company stock worth $99,678,386. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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