92,433 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,433 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,643 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 40.6% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 184.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 39,522 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. PayPal's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,260.18. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

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