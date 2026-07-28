92,830 Shares in JFrog Ltd. $FROG Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JFrog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company's stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 14.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company's stock worth $22,173,000 after buying an additional 88,784 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $99.22.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The firm's revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price target on JFrog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FROG

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $10,300,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,224,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,776,315.52. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 917,399 shares of company stock valued at $73,629,102 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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