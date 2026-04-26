9,390 Shares in Welltower Inc. $WELL Acquired by High Point Wealth Management LLC

High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Welltower comprises 1.6% of High Point Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Up 0.5%

WELL opened at $209.19 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.65 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $205.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.59.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Key Welltower News

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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