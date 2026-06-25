94,143 Shares in Prologis, Inc. $PLD Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $12,444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $140.89 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day moving average is $136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $150.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's payout ratio is 107.81%.

More Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis publicly disclosed its strategic bid for Segro and said there is a clear rationale for combining the two industrial property portfolios, raising the possibility of a larger future transaction. Reuters article on Segro rejecting Prologis bid

Prologis publicly disclosed its strategic bid for Segro and said there is a clear rationale for combining the two industrial property portfolios, raising the possibility of a larger future transaction. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said Prologis may have room to increase its offer, keeping M&A speculation alive and potentially supporting investor sentiment around growth through acquisition. Proactive Investors article on a higher offer

Analysts said Prologis may have room to increase its offer, keeping M&A speculation alive and potentially supporting investor sentiment around growth through acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentaries highlighted Prologis as a name benefiting from a broader rotation into property stocks and from interest in data-center and AI-related build-outs, but these were largely thematic rather than company-specific catalysts. Kalkine Media article on market rotation

Several market commentaries highlighted Prologis as a name benefiting from a broader rotation into property stocks and from interest in data-center and AI-related build-outs, but these were largely thematic rather than company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Separate articles noted Prologis remains on analysts’ watch lists due to earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing a constructive long-term view but adding no new near-term catalyst. Zacks article on earnings growth and price strength

Separate articles noted Prologis remains on analysts’ watch lists due to earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing a constructive long-term view but adding no new near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Segro’s rejection means the takeover process is stalled for now, creating uncertainty about whether Prologis can complete a deal or secure terms that justify a higher valuation.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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